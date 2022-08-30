ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Khanisa's Pudding Bar will be relocating from Easton to the Downtown Allentown Market, the business announced on Tuesday.
The specialty dessert spot — whose menu includes premium pudding concoctions, waffle mixes and shakes — said on its social media accounts that it will be making its new home in Allentown this fall, with an exact opening date being announced at some point in the next few weeks.
"We can't wait to make this transition into Downtown Allentown," the business announcement said. "We offer our apologies to all of our loyal Easton customers but you all need to understand our plight. This move is necessary and will allow our business to flourish as we should be."
The move comes after a tumultuous few years in downtown Easton.
Owners Khanisa and Sean Darby opened their storefront in leased space at 118 Northampton St. in August 2019.
In June 2021, the couple said they started to experience problems in the building, which is owned by 120 Northampton LLC, Post Road Management LLC and Post Road Construction. Borko Milosev, the building's landlord, is owner of the Post Road companies and also is part of the company that owns the building.
"We were making a customer's order when rain just started coming down inside," Khanisa Darby said previously. "People were running out of the building. It looked like a horror movie."
The Darbys had to shutter their brick-and-mortar business in what seemed to be a temporary closure until issues in the building were addressed.
However, they claim that the building's landlord and owner, as well as the City of Easton's code enforcement, failed to resolve the problems at the property, which they say included water damage that resulted in mold and buckled floors.
At an Easton City Council meeting on May 25, the Darbys said they invested everything they had into a $140,000 build-out of the business.
"I mean electrical, the lights that you see out front, the awning, the tile, the subfloor," Khanisa Darby explained. "Everything we put in this space was brand new, and we have watched it deteriorate over the last three years."
The business owner went on to name specific city employees who she claimed ignored problems at the property.
"I feel that this is where the buck stops," Khanisa Darby said at the time. "I'm hoping that there will be an investigation launched into the situation."
Mayor Sal Panto said some of Darby's comments were offensive and called most of her issues tenant-landlord problems.
City Administrator Luis Campos told the Darbys at that May meeting that he would be in touch with them to further investigate the situation.
Since then, Khanisa's social media posts claimed that there had been no progress in the situation at the Easton property. The owners wrote in July, "We will be gradually escalating these matters accordingly."
Since Khanisa's closed its Easton storefront, it has been operating pop-up locations through partnerships with other small businesses throughout the Lehigh Valley.
The pudding bar will join a number of other merchants under one roof at the Downtown Allentown Market, located at the ArtsWalk at 27 N. 7th St. Current establishments include Ciao! Sandwich Shoppe, Honmono Sushi, Johnny's ArtsWalk Diner, Tavola and Zahra. However, Batch Microcreamery announced that it will be closing its location there on Aug. 31.