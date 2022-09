WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - A children's consignment sale is giving parents and shoppers a way to help other families in Lehigh and surrounding counties.

The Kids Closet Sale opened Wednesday at The Slatington Expo Center in Washington Township, Lehigh County.

It features more than 15,000 items, including children's clothing, toys, books, and sports gear.

Organizers are also donating items to a local church and animal shelter.

The sale runs through Thursday.