EASTON, Pa. - Kids in Easton are tapping into their creative sides to help a youth program.
They were at Crayola Experience Wednesday coloring jerseys for the Minor League baseball team, the Brooklyn Cyclones.
The kids attend the YMCA Easton's summer camp, and their goal is to raise money for the organization.
The Cyclone players will wear the jerseys during their home game on July 10. Then, they'll be auctioned off, with proceeds going to the YMCA.
"The kids are having a blast. They got to meet our mascot, Tip, and they're coloring the jerseys with our characters on them. And they were really excited when I told them that they would be able to see them on game day at the Brooklyn Cyclones' home game," said Jennifer Murray, Marketing and Sales Manager at Crayola Experience.
The kids will finish coloring the jerseys Thursday.
This is the second year that Crayola Experience has teamed up with the local Y and the Brooklyn Cyclones.