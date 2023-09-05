ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Kids who got out of school early Tuesday were still trying to cool off.

Some decided to hit the spray park at the Old Fairgrounds Playground, located on 5th Street between Gordon and Liberty.

Allentown officials say the spray parks will be open all week.

The public pools are generally closed for the season, but Cedar Beach Pool will be open Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. due to the heat.