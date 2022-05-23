SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A children's hospital in the Lehigh Valley celebrated its 10th anniversary over the weekend.
Kids at Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital celebrated the big moment by decorating the sidewalk with chalk.
High school students teamed up with the Volunteer Center's Youth Council for the event.
An organizer said the weather certainly cooperated with the celebration.
"We've been wanting to do this for a while, but the weather hasn't been super great. It's super hot today, but it's beautiful out," said Sierra Mamay, youth program coordinator.
Organizers say while child patients in the hospital couldn't join in, they'll be able to see the work through their windows.