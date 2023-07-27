EASTON, Pa. - The city of Easton is having fun in the sun.

Cooling stations have opened in different neighborhoods, giving kids the chance to play in the water while battling the heat. But it's not just for kids.

We met city resident Maxine Ackerman who got right in there with the rest of them to cool off.

"When they put this water on, everybody gets out and gets to go swimming basically, and they love it. Even adults like me in the neighborhood like it, too," Ackerman said.

She says it's a positive thing for the kids.

Eight fire hydrants have been opened across Easton. It's something dad Fred Frederickson wishes happened more.

"I think it's awesome for them. They should do this every year or every once in a while for the simple fact that some people don't have a lot of money and they can come here," Frederickson said.

"It's just good for everybody."

And if you can't make to one of the hydrants, the kids had an alternate solution: "Go buy a pool."