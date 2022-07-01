PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. - Kids in the Slate Belt got an up-close look at how baby falcons are tracked.
Waste Management's Grand Central Environmental Center held a falcon-banding demonstration Friday in Plainfield Township.
Five baby American kestrel falcons and four baby bluebirds got their bands.
One of the banders said the process is vital to studying the falcon population and their migration habits.
"They're really complex questions that need to be answered and a lot of that is through banding efforts. It's still the cheapest way to track a bird, although there are much more sophisticated things out there now," Master Bird Bander Jere Schade.
Schade said despite environmental changes and other factors affecting the birds' population, he's encouraged to see land being recovered and signs of kestrel falcons rebounding.