EASTON, Pa. - Christmas came early for a few kids who got to raid the Crayola Experience store in Easton on Tuesday.
Three lucky kids were selected from a random drawing for the world's most colorful shopping spree. For 96 seconds and with the assistance of a few United States Marines, they had the run of the store.
Crayola will match all of the items selected by the young shoppers and donate them to the local Toys for Tots program.
"They could barely sit still; they were that excited. They were sprinting around the store as fast as they can, it was great," said Sgt. Everson Glaser, who helped the kids shop.
Glaser said some of Toys for Tots's most popular items are arts and crafts supplies.
"This is not only a chance to promote Toys for Tots in the Lehigh Valley but also for the Crayola Experience to have an opportunity to donate the arts and crafts to the program," he said.
"It was quite the experience. The kids were pretty happy. I don't think they've ever gotten to get free roam of a store like that before. It was a little overwhelming at first. We did a couple walk throughs of how we were going to do it, think it went pretty well," Conway said.