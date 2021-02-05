EASTON, Pa. - The gears have been turning for more than a year to bring Community Bike Works to Easton.
The Allentown non-profit has been teaching kids how to repair bicycles for 26 years. In a few months, kids in Easton's West Ward will have the opportunity to learn too.
"The next logical move was Easton. The opportunity kind of presented itself and can't say no to that," said James Williams, who will be Easton's program director.
Community Bike Works, which is also gracing the cover of this month's Bicycling magazine, will operate out of a building on Spruce Street.
It was purchased last fall by the Greater Easton Development Partnership, which recently received a $50,000 grant.
"As we work in the West Ward, it's been pretty clear that there are not enough programs serving the youth of the neighborhood," said GEDP Executive Director Jared Mast.
Bike Works Executive Director Kim Schaffer said after expanding into Allentown and Bethlehem, she's looking forward to giving Easton's kids a chance to learn too.
The program will connect them with a mentor for 12 weeks to learn bike mechanics and safety.
When the kids complete the program, they are given their refurbished bike.
"We're really excited about finding ways to bring kids together through bicycles and helping the kids find new places to ride in Easton and bringing the Easton kids to all the amazing places and trails in Allentown," Schaffer said.