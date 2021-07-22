EMMAUS, Pa. - A group of young bike riders learned about the rules of the road Thursday in Lehigh County.
The Highway Safety Network held a bicycle safety program at the Emmaus Library in Emmaus.
Members of the borough's police department and Lehigh Valley Health Network were also on hand to chat with the kids.
Riders were taught proper traffic safety and the importance of wearing a helmet.
"It's very important, especially when the kids are younger, to get the foundation set for proper safe bicycle riding," said Tracy Fox, traffic safety coordinator with the Highway Safety Network.
The kids also pedaled through a chalk bicycle maze, and rode away with free helmets.