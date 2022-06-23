S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom is helping young kids learn how to swim.
A bunch of children were at the park's Wave Pool Thursday morning getting formal lessons from lifeguards and swimming instructors.
It was part of the world's largest swimming lesson. Dorney Park was just one of many places around the globe participating in the big event.
It aims to prevent drowning deaths in children ages 1 to 4.
One mom we spoke with, Amanda Honchell, says she just wants to make sure her kids know how to swim.
"I grew up around a pool. I grew up swimming at Beltzville Lake, just wanted to make sure she was comfortable and if there was ever any occurrence of her falling in a pool, knowing how to get back out," she said.
125 children took part in Thursday's event at Dorney Park.
This was the 13th year for it.