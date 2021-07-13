SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Kids in the Lehigh Valley are getting a first-hand look at what it's like to work as firefighters, cops, and EMTs.

They're taking part in the South Whitehall Township Emergency Services Camp all weeklong.

They were at the Joint Operations Center on Broadway Tuesday. Kids got the chance to put on actual fire gear and go through a smoke house.

On Monday they toured a police station and learned how to be an officer.

Later this week the kids will learn CPR, watch a demonstration on how to rescue someone from a vehicle if it's been in a crash, and take on an obstacle course.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.