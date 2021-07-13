SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Kids in the Lehigh Valley are getting a first-hand look at what it's like to work as firefighters, cops, and EMTs.
They're taking part in the South Whitehall Township Emergency Services Camp all weeklong.
They were at the Joint Operations Center on Broadway Tuesday. Kids got the chance to put on actual fire gear and go through a smoke house.
On Monday they toured a police station and learned how to be an officer.
Later this week the kids will learn CPR, watch a demonstration on how to rescue someone from a vehicle if it's been in a crash, and take on an obstacle course.