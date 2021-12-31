EASTON, Pa. – From coloring crafts to creating personal kaleidoscope videos, kids in the Lehigh Valley have the unique opportunity of ringing in the new year at the most colorful place on earth.
The Crayola Experience hosts a New Year's Eve event every year, though last year's was cancelled due to COVID. This year, though, the tradition is back in full swing.
"I remember as a kid coming here, and my mom still has the Model Magic bunny I made," said Jennifer Murray, marketing and sales manager at the Crayola Experience, "and it just makes memories. It's just something special that everyone will remember."
Besides confetti countdowns, there will also be special appearances by Crayola characters, a disco dance party and opportunities for kids to learn, play and express themselves — all while getting ready to ring in 2022.
"This whole week has been so exciting to see families making colorful memories," Murray said.
Crayola's Jazzberry Jammin' New Year's Eve event takes place until 6 p.m. Friday.