Egg hunts were held around the area on the day before Easter.
In Montgomery County, the Upper Pottsgrove Fire Company hosted an egg hunt at Heather Place Park on Saturday.
The eggs were placed all over, even on the playground equipment.
Bubbles filled the air as the kids enjoyed their hunt.
In Allentown, kids were on the hunt for eggs at Bucky Boyle Park.
The hunt was split into four ages groups and was open to kids between the ages of 1 to 12.
The egg hunt was presented by the Allentown Athletic Association, which has been serving local children for decades.
In South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, families gathered outside the Greenawalds Fire Company for an egg hunt on Saturday.
Kids filled their baskets and buckets quickly with the large number treat-filled eggs spread across the fire company's grounds.