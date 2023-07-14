HELLERTOWN, Pa. - It's a hot day at the Hellertown Area Library. A group of girls has set up a lemonade stand. One of them holds a sign and tries to encourage motorists to stop.

"Lemonade for sale!," yells Amalia Crews."Treats for sale!"

The girls say they don't mind the heat because they are on a mission.

"We are selling lemonade and treats to support our teen events at the library," said Siobhan Crews.

They want to share their love of reading with others.

"You get to explore different places and expand your imagination, learn about different cultures," said Sarah Beers.

This is just one of many programs the library has to encourage young readers, while supporting programs that keep them engaged. It comes at a time when the Pew Research Center says teenage screen time is up and reading books is at its lowest point since the 1980's.

"Reading is really just so important from an educational standpoint, but also from a joyful standpoint in your life," said Librarian Andrea Milliren.

Fabi McCullheh chimes in, "If you can't read, you can't do life."

So with every cup, cookie and cupcake comes a little chatter about their favorite books.

"I recommend A-Z mysteries," said Amalia Crews.

"I like the Magic Tree House series. The Who Was series, the Wrinkle in Time series," said Sarah Beers.

"I really like the Mr. Terrapin series and it's like a realistic fiction," said Megan Kuronya.

The girls say they hope their efforts will help kids put down digital platforms and pick up the habit of hitting the local library.

"Definitely, not just into a book but also just into their community," said Ollie Kubisek.

Perhaps next year, joining the Lemonade Brigade.

For more information about programs, events and to donate to the Hellertown Area Library's mission of reading, visit the library's website.