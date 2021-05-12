The Freddy Awards are right around the corner.
While it may not be a standard Freddy Awards show this year, there's still a whole lot to be excited about.
Kids will be back on the State Theatre stage when the curtain goes up on the show later this month. They'll be singing and dancing, showing off their amazing talents.
Wednesday was the first rehearsal for what's sure to be a big night.
"Tonight is a great night. After being absolutely down and unable to perform any kind of opening number or closing number for the Freddy Awards last year, we're doing a real live open and close, with real live people," said State Theatre Center for the Arts President and CEO Shelley Brown.
The Freddy's won't have all of the standard school performances of a typical year, but there will be video clips, some special look-back moments, and some scholarships given out.
The Freddy Awards will air live on WFMZ-TV May 27.