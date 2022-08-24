LEHIGH TWP., Pa. -- KidsPeace held its 2nd annual Sunset Social event in Northampton County.

The event featured a performance by Lehigh Valley's own Kendal Conrad, special food and drink pairings, and a late-summer sunset.

Proceeds from the event will go towards improvements to KidsPeace's Lehigh Valley facilities.

Some of those renovations include repairs to the Children's Hospital gym floor and the installation of two outdoor gazebos for family visits, therapy sessions, and outdoor classes.

Each year, KidsPeace helps thousands of children and their families get mental health treatment.