SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. - Every child deserves to open a present on Christmas morning. It's that mindset and mission that spearheaded the KidsPeace Angel Tree Campaign.

"We collect presents for all our children who will be celebrating holidays at KidsPeace," said Missy Hartney, the organization's director of development. "People really get into it, it's a lot of fun."

KidsPeace of the Lehigh Valley helps around 200 children struggling with behavioral and mental health challenges. But those challenges shouldn't stand between them and a Merry Christmas. That's why the kids were each given a chance to ask for three gifts this year, wishes that were fulfilled by people right here in our community.

"It just warms your heart to know so many people are involved with this to make sure kids have gifts for Christmas," Hartney said.

Carloads of gifts were collected, and dropped off at the KidsPeace administrative building.

Gifts ranged from coloring books to sports gear. The most popular present this year - the squishmellow.

It's a giant effort for the kids in the community, and one KidsPeace says is just getting started.

"It's a real big community," Hartney said.