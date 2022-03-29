A foster care office in Bucks County has received a grant to help produce videos about recruitment of foster families.
The KidsPeace’s foster care office in Chalfont, has received a $2,000 grant from the Upper Bucks Community Fund at Lehigh Valley Community Foundation.
Thanks to the funding, the office will be able to produce a series of three public education videos to raise awareness of the challenges faced by foster care agencies in the area and recruit more foster families.
KidsPeace says they plan to feature local KidsPeace foster youth and foster families in the video.
KidsPeace Foster Care was one of 14 agencies to receive 2022 funding from the Upper Bucks Community Fund.
For additional resources or more information on how to get involved, become a foster parent or make a
donation, please visit www.kidspeace.org.