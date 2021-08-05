Finding a permanent home is the goal of our Adopt Lehigh Valley Kids series. This, while those kids featured live with foster families.
"The number of people interested decreased with the pandemic. It came to a complete halt in February-March 2020," said Jessie Young, a case worker for the KidsPeace foster care program.
Young adds the lack of new foster families pushes more kids into group homes.
It's a scenario Outreach Coordinator for Salvation Army's Children's Services Angie Gillen has seen all too often.
"We get calls from the county saying we have a 16-year-old going through the most horrible thing in their life and do you have somewhere for them to sleep tonight? We have to say no. There are no homes," Gillen said.
And the need is only growing, as there are more than 15,000 kids in foster care throughout Pennsylvania.
KidsPeace received a $27,000 grant for foster parent recruitment, targeted for the middle of the state.
"Really, our biggest need for foster care homes is for teenagers. People are more reluctant to take on that population," Young said.
Gillen sees it in the Lehigh Valley, too.
Both stress fostering is subsidized. It pays for the majority of costs associated with medical care, transportation, clothing, extra utility bills, and food.
However, living with a family is priceless for kids in need.
"As a child, you get to live a much more normal life. You can have friends over to come over after school and play in your house," Gillen said.
For more information you can head to the KidsPeace website or the Salvation Army website.