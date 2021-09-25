BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Celtic Classic Festival is back in Bethlehem this weekend.
"How could you not have a great time? It's a beautiful day. The sun's out. The bagpipes are playing," said Mark Crossen of Bethlehem while attending the event on Saturday.
A sure sign the Celtic Classic is in town is the sight of the kilt.
"and a Guinness," continued Crossen who says wearing a kilt is refreshing.
"The kilts are definitely here in numbers this weekend," said event attendee, Jayne Ann Recker.
"When I first started, I would come in shorts and a tee shirt. Now, I'm wearing a kilt," said Crossen.
Crossen and Recker are among the 250,000 people who come to the Celtic Classic in Bethlehem each year.
There are a large number of Lehigh Valley residents with Celtic roots.
"33% of the Lehigh Valley claims to have Celtic roots," said Recker. "There was a lot of immigration here from Scotland and Ireland."
Those same cultural aspects can be seen through the Highland Games. The games are a major draw to the festival each year for spectators and athletes.
"This year's a little different because of closed borders and travel not being allowed, but when you're walking through the festival grounds and you hear that Scottish accent or you meet someone from Canada or even people that have come as far from Michigan or California," said Recker. "It's just great having people from all over come to see this."
There's a few things you can always count on at the Celtic Classic, but you should always leave room for surprises.
"You're exposed to a new band, a new sound, a new adventure every time you come," said Crossen.
The Celtic classic continues Sunday.