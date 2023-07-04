ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Musicians are jamming out at Allentown's Freedom Day Celebration.

"Kind of a giant tailgate atmosphere, backyard BBQ style with a variety of food and vendors, ice cream vendors," said Ryan Griffiths, Special Event Manager for the city of Allentown.

There are also a lot of jumbo games like Jenga, where I may or may not have beat a certain mayor, when he accidentally bumped the table.

It's all a part of the fun and games going on for the holiday.

"Come to the center of activity here in the Lehigh Valley which is right here in Allentown. There's plenty of parking," said Tuerk.

There's also plenty of vendors selling their wares. And what says 4th of July more than a red, white and blue tie dye t-shirt?

"That shows your spirit of fourth of July and independence of our country, nothing says independence like a small business," said Wendell Brown with EuniQue Trezhers.

All the afternoon fun and games kick into high gear Tuesday night with live musical performances by Scott Marshall Band and East Coast Salsa.

"We've got plenty of space for the party. I think there is something like 10,000 seats in J. Birney Crum Stadium. Let's try to fill them up," said Tuerk.

And while people are out having a good time, Allentown Police are also working to make sure everyone is safe with extra patrols and officers on site.

"Myself, I am looking forward to coming together with the community making sure that, to see those smiles on the faces of the young and the old, because that's something we look forward to," said Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca.

The fireworks kick off at 9 p.m.

The event is free to the public.