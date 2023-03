The 2023 King and Queen of the Allentown St. Patrick's Day Parade will be crowned at the annual Coronation Celebration Friday night.

It's happening at the Agricultural Annex at the Allentown Fairgrounds.

The celebration is from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. and the Coronation begins at 8:30 p.m.

Bag pipers and step dancers will entertain leading up the crowning ceremony.