U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - KKR & Co., a global investment firm, has acquired two Upper Macungie Township warehouses for an undisclosed price.
KKR bought the buildings, totaling 1.5 million square feet, from GLP Capital Partners. The buildings are at 7350 and 7356 Industrial Blvd.
The Lehigh Valley's location continues to draw investment in warehouses and distribution centers, and the acceleration of e-commerce makes the buildings attractive.
"The property is strategically located in the heart of the Lehigh Valley, adjacent to the I-78 interstate highway, providing access to major East Coast metropolitan areas. New York, Washington D.C. and Philadelphia are all within a one- to three-hour drive," according to the KKR statement.
"We are excited to grow our portfolio in one of the country's top distribution markets with this high quality asset," said Ben Brudney, a director in the real estate group at KKR.
The buildings were completed in 2019 and 2020, and are 100% leased on a long-term basis, KKR said.
New York-based KKR has $36 billion in real estate assets under management. The company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker KKR. Shares last traded at $73.04.