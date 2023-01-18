STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Search warrants served in Washington state at Bryan Kohberger's apartment and office were unsealed by a judge Wednesday.

Stained bedding, strands that appeared to be hair, and a nitrate-type black glove are among the things investigators took from Kohberger's apartment at Washington State University. They didn't collect any weapons there.

Police also took receipts from Walmart and Marshalls, a vacuum, a strand of what looked like animal hair, a fire TV stick, and a computer tower.

"They're looking for trace evidence and any transfers that would originate out the crime scene that Mr. Kohberger might have brought with him," said Brad Maskell, a retired Idaho major crimes detective sergeant.

Nothing was taken from Kohberger's office at the school.

This all comes as new reports are emerging daily about the Idaho killings suspect, and his possible links to the four college students.

Among the latest: People saying he repeatedly messaged a victim on Instagram. The magazine reports a source familiar to the investigation says messages saying "hey, how are you" went unanswered.

"He kept sending more and more DMs," said Dr. Carole Lieberman, a forensic psychiatrist and trial expert witness following the case.

"What's really chilling about that is that's exactly what he did to his main crush in junior high school or high school, who became a cheerleader. There have been reports about her, where she talked about him pestering her."

Another article by the New York Times says Kohberger felt no emotion and little remorse as a teen growing up in the Poconos.

"The first thing that his teenage posts say to me is that he was extremely disturbed by the time he was already a teenager," said Dr. Lieberman.

"Both sides, when these tips or leaks come out, will take a look at them," said Dave Leroy, the former Idaho attorney general and lieutenant governor and a practicing criminal defense attorney.

"It's almost impossible to tell at this early date, what might be critical. Remember, the prosecution does not have to prove motive."

"When I've had large cases here in Idaho, oftentimes, the judge will issue a gag order simply because of the magnitude of interest," said Maskell. "You want to protect that information that's close to the case."

Maskell worked on the notorious Joseph Duncan case; he's a convicted serial killer who also studied criminal justice.

"When I saw Brian Kohberger his picture in the news, I was immediately stunned. There seemed to be an eerie resemblance to Joseph Duncan," said Maskell. "Mr. Duncan did surveil the home that he was targeting. He covered his face."

Because of how much the public knows about Kohberger, "I would expect Kohberger's attorney to ask for a change of venue," said Dr. Lieberman.

"Juries are told to disregard anything that they have seen or heard in the media. It's really very hard for people to put things out of their mind, because they may think they're doing that, they may make a conscientious effort to do that, but in the end, they may not remember where they got a certain piece of information."

"The prosecution and the defense can ask for additional time," said Leroy. "The defense has, however, the right to a speedy trial, and that includes a jury trial within six months to the time this case gets to the district court. The defendant is presumed innocent, and one of the commitments that Idaho has, and which I believe we will be able to discharge and deliver upon, will be to give this man a fair trial."