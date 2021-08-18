Kohlberg & Co., a private equity firm that has completed $30 billion in transactions, has acquired Myers Emergency Power Systems from Graham Partners.
Myers EPS, based at 44 S. Commerce Way in Hanover Township, Northampton County, makes backup-power technology for emergency lighting, traffic, rail and broadband. The company has a second facility in San Leandro, California. It employs about 160 people.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but Graham Partners, also a private equity firm, will keep a "significant ownership position" in Myers EPS and the company's current leadership will continue.
"Over the past several years, we have experienced strong growth as the market leader in the backup emergency lighting market," Myers EPS Chief Executive John Daly said in a statement.
Working with Kohlberg will help the company expand, he said.
Jean Roberts, a partner in the private equity firm, said of Myers EPS: "We believe the company is well-positioned to accelerate its growth trajectory and we look forward to supporting John and the team in the execution of their strategic plan."
Kohlberg & Co., founded in 1987 and based in Mount Kisco, New York, has stakes in several companies, including Sara Lee Frozen Bakery, Franklin Energy, Bauer Hockey and K2 Sports.