BATH, Pa. - Kolbe Academy, the first Catholic recovery high school in America, has named Andrew D'Angelo as principal.

D'Angelo is a former principal of Notre Dame High School in Bethlehem Township.

Michael J. Metzer, chairman of the Kolbe board of directors, said in a statement earlier this month that the new principal "brings a wealth of experience with him."

The new Kolbe principal has worked in Catholic education in New York and Philadelphia, and has served as principal at Notre Dame and Our Lady of the Angels Regional School. D'Angelo is a graduate of two New York schools. He has an undergraduate degree from the College of Mount Saint Vincent with a master's degree from Saint John's University.

Kolbe was founded at the St. Francis Center in Bethlehem to help students in recovery from drug and alcohol problems. The school is moving to the former Sacred Heart School in Bath for the next school year.

John Petruzzelli was Kolbe's first principal and appointed to that role when, as he said, there was no building, no money and no students. By the time Kolbe opened in 2019, Petruzzelli said it had the support of parishes in the Diocese of Allentown, the Knights of Columbus and generous donors.

Petruzzelli left his post at Kolbe earlier this year with the intent to take some time off. That did not last long, because former employer St. Elizabeth High School in Delaware asked him to take over for a year. He has held many positions in Catholic education and was principal of Bethlehem Catholic High School for seven years.

Metzger's letter welcoming D'Angelo to Kolbe also thanked Petruzzelli for his service.

"As our first principal, Mr. Petruzzelli was instrumental in the organization and foundation of Kolbe from the very early stages of the school. We are grateful for his leadership as principal and wish him all the best in his future endeavors," Metzger wrote.