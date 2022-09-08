BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - 88 K-Pot, a Korean all-you-can-eat restaurant, will open at the Bethlehem Square shopping center in about three months.

The new restaurant in Bethlehem Township will serve Korean barbecue and hot pot food. A spokesman for 88 K-Pot said the menu will include kimchi (spicy salted and fermented vegetables), beef, pork and more.

"Hot pot" cooking is the process of adding meat, mushrooms, seafood, spices and other ingredients into a stew pot with broth and boiling it. Korean barbecue staples include beef, pork and chicken.

The Bethlehem Square restaurant will be at 3926 Nazareth Pike, near the Wine & Spirits store in Bethlehem Square. Anchor tenants at Bethlehem Square include Giant, Walmart and Home Depot. The shopping center is at the northeastern corner of the intersection of Nazareth Pike (also referred to as Linden Street and Route 191) and Route 22.

The restaurant's website shows thinly sliced meat prepared for grilling and boiling, along with tomatoes, asparagus, cheese, broccoli and other ingredients.

Korean and Korean-American cuisine has grown in popularity, with recipes promoted by food author Eric Kim in columns and the cookbook "Korean American: Food That Tastes Like Home."

88 K-Pot's website has few details yet but promises food that will be "Amazingly Delicious."