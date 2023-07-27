WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - 93-year-old Victor Haas is on a mission.

"I'd like to tell you a little story about Korea," said Haas.

That story comes on the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War. During that time, Haas spent part of his 20 Air Force career working on radar systems and the TM61 Matador.

He takes issue with the term the Forgotten War, a term given to the Korean War, because historians say it was overshadowed by World War ll and the Vietnam War.

"It's not fair to the military people. Not only the Korean veterans but all the veterans from the other wars," said Haas. "We all went through the same thing."

"There are so many things that happened that were never spoken about," said Haas.

For that reason, Hass has spent his life talking about what happened from 1950 to 1953 in South Korea following the North Korean invasion.

After he retired in 1967, Haas says he started going to veteran's events regularly and visiting schools.

"The fact that the Chinese were involved, that made it even worse," said Haas.

Now, Haas' efforts are being honored by his fellow veterans, who are also taking up the mantle of preserving our nation's wartime legacy.

"Freedom isn't free," said Tim Gilbert, with the Fleet Reserve Association #115.

Gilbert presented Haas with a small flag in a wooden triangle flag case. The flag flew over a veteran's grave.

Haas' wife of 75 years and one of his daughters sat to the side, smiling as they watched him receive the honor.

"I am so proud of him," said daughter Vicki Kennedy. "I think it means more than you ever realize to him to be able to speak about his service."

Haas says he is honored by the gesture, and hopes it's a sign that moving forward, Americans will continue to honor those that came before them and take comfort in the power of patriotism.

"America is the greatest country in the world," said Haas.

This not the first honor for Haas. He has also received the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Air Force Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Air Force Longevity Service Medal.

Haas is a resident of Fellowship Community in Whitehall Township.