The next generation of farmers is bringing lots of color to Lehigh Valley agriculture.

Kubota tractors have taken over The Crayola Experience in Easton.

The company has teamed up with Crayola for a special event in which kids can play with the iconic orange tractors.

They can sit in a life-size one, play with toy excavators that can dump and scoop, and help fill-in a five-foot-tall coloring page.

Organizers say this will help get kids interested in farming later in life.

"You know, really just seeing that smile on their face and having them get exposure to our equipment at a young age so it kind of sticks with them. So the next time they go to draw a tractor, side-by-side, they're reaching for that orange crayon," said John Lee, director of marketing for Kubota.

The event kicked off Tuesday and runs through Sept. 12.

