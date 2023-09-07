LIVINGSTON, La. - Authorities in Louisiana say a man is under arrest after a 14-year-old girl that had been reported missing from Allentown was found at his residence.

Investigators with Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit received information regarding a missing juvenile from Pennsylvania who was possibly brought to Livingston, according to a news release from Louisiana State Police.

Through investigative means, investigators identified Jesus Delacruz, 19, as a suspect and obtained a search warrant for his residence, according to the news release. During the execution of the warrant, investigators recovered the girl who had been reported missing from Allentown, Louisiana State Police said.

Louisiana State Police say that as a result of the investigation, Delacruz was arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center for multiple charges, including second-degree kidnapping and sexual battery.

The case remains under investigation, and additional details will be provided when available, according to Louisiana State Police.