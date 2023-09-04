PEN ARGYL, Pa. - People celebrated Labor Day with a parade in Pen Argyl.

Fire companies from across the Lehigh Valley came out to join the festivities, but this year the parade included a special memorial to two fallen firefighters.

"We try to think of something new every year for Grand Marshal. It's to honor somebody that did something or passed away," said Lookout Fire Company Deputy Fire Chief Shawn Campanaro.

Campanaro said, when deciding who to feature on the float, they immediately thought of reaching out to the New Tripoli fire department about including a tribute to Marvin Gruber and Zachary Paris, who were killed responding to a house fire in West Penn Township last December.

"It's a brotherhood, and like I said we reached out, I reached out to their Chief up there, Gary, and he was ecstatic that we were going to honor them in the parade. We also invited them, and their units are right behind them, behind their brothers," said Campanaro.

The firefighters of New Tripoli and Pen Argyl were joined by dozens of their brothers and sisters from fire companies all across the region.

"That's what's neat about it is that it's not just Pen Argyl, but it's like all over the Lehigh Valley too," said Sierra Kragness, who came out to enjoy the festivities.

In addition to the Grand Marshal's float and the firetrucks, there was one float celebrating a big milestone. Tara and Joe Maida have now been promoting a fall festival in honor of their son Luke for the past 20 years. Luke died in 2000.

"In October of that year, he was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy, which is the number-one genetic killer of children under the age of two in the United States," said Tara Maida.

Tara and Joe have made it their mission to raise awareness with their float and their festival. In the last 20 years, they said three treatments have been discovered, with several more waiting to be approved.

"From us doing this, and so many other great events throughout the country, we've come such a long way," said Tara Maida.

"Hopefully these cures that are coming up are, families don't have to go through what we had to go through," said Joe Maida.

And they have the support of the whole Pen Argyl community behind them trying to reach that goal. The fall festival in honor of Luke Maida will have its 20th year in Weona Park on Saturday, October 7 starting at 11 a.m.