Labor Day weekend celebrations kicked off Friday night at Bear Creek Mountain Resort.

The evening started with games, family, and food, and was set to end with a spectacular fireworks show.

It was a night of music under the stars, that felt like the unofficial end to summer, despite there still being more than three weeks officially left. A crisp in the air, blankets and hoodies: A fitting atmosphere for Bear Creek Mountain Resort's end of the summer bash, but not everyone's ready for the season's end.

"I'm a little disappointed," said Kenny Bock of Birdsboro. "I'm also regretting not wearing pants tonight. It's a little chilly."

Bock and his family may be sad to see the summer go, but they're happy to be at the resort, with each other, enjoying tasty food and a local band, Frog Holler.

"Folk, rock, whatever you want to call it, and it's really neat," explained Bock. "It's kind of like a jam band a bit, and it's really fun."

It also just so happens to be Kenny's birthday.

"I'm feeling really excited," said Kelly Bock, Kenny's mother. "It's his birthday and I get to start the weekend with my son at his favorite place."

It's a nice night to sit in the grass and enjoy life and each other's company.

"They have a really good fireworks display and just being able to sit outside and enjoy the end of summer," said Ashley Knappenberger of Emmaus.

Even Knappenberger's 5-month-old pups got to enjoy the night, albeit quite bundled.

"It says Hocus Pocus, so they have their matching sweatshirts on," she said. "They get really cold, and they shake."

The dogs are prepared for the fall, but Ashley isn't as much.

"I want to hold onto summer. I do like the fall. I'm just not ready for winter," Knappenberger added.

The band and blankets are like an unofficial bow on the season, that's about to be unwrapped as summer reminds us all next week with the warmer temps it's not over yet.

Every summer, Bear Creek holds music under the stars.

This is the last, but there is a fiddle fest that will be held at the resort later this month.