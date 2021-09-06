BETHLEHEM, Pa. - On this labor day, it appears the tides may finally be turning for Unions.
They’re becoming more popular, again. A recent survey by Gallup found that 68-percent had a positive view of unions – up 20-percent from 2009.
Their approval rating is even stronger with young people.
"We've seen a marked increase in our apprenticeship. The number of applicants. People filling out the application and completing the process and we took another record class of apprentices this year again,” said Paul Anthony, business manager of IBEW 375. He says the trades are seen more and more as an excellent alternative to a 4-year-degree with high wages.
The percentage of union workers actually grew slightly this year, too.
“We see a lot of people actually that have college degrees and it just didn't work out for them," Anthony said.
Jerry Green, President of the Steelworkers 2599 in Bethlehem, acknowledges things are getting better - but it's still an uphill climb.
"It's very costly to go to college nowadays,” Green said, "[But] Even in the high schools, they don't teach any labor history and we've talked about that before. How can we do that, to get involved in that?"
Only around 6% of private sector workers are currently unionized.
"When you think about creating pathways, and fighting for better wages, and fighting for health care, fighting for retirement benefits, you know, that's what the labor movement stands for," Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said.
"It is so difficult to put an organizing drive on. I've done many of them and it's a continued assault by big business,” Green said.
Both unions say the PRO Act would turbo charge interest even more because it makes it easier for employees to form unions. The bill has passed the House but is unlikely to pass the senate without ending the filibuster.
"We need our friends in the Senate and the Congress to pass things like the PRO act and other good labor friendly laws," Green said.