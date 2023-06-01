EASTON, Pa. - Fire officials are releasing more details about a huge rowhome fire in Easton.

Fire Chief Henry Hennings of the Easton Fire Department says the lack of a firewall between properties allowed the fire to advance rapidly.

The fire happened Monday in the 900 block of Ferry Street.

The fire initially broke out shortly after 3 p.m. on Memorial Day Monday, and quickly spread down an entire block of homes.

Upon arrival, fire responders say they could see fire showing from three, three story dwellings. The fire reached multiple alarms.

Chief Hennings says the row of homes was built in 1900 and there were no fire walls between these properties.

He continued to say the homes shared a common wall of wood frame construction with plaster and lathe or drywall.

15 properties were damaged, displacing 44 individuals.

A cause for the fire is still under investigation.

