LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. -- The lack of rainfall this year could have a major impact on the change of seasons.

A specialist at the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says it could make the leaves change color earlier, and drop sooner.

They could drop an entire week earlier than usual.

"For deciduous trees, it's all about water conservation, and so we even saw some of that during the summer," said Ryan Reed, DCNR program specialist. "We saw some early leaf drop, and that's why you may expect the leaves to not hold on as long as in the past."

The good news is the leaves should still be just as vibrant.

The DCNR will release its first fall foliage report, which details the best places to spot the colors, on September 29th.