HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Fighting fires without working hydrants. It's what crews are dealing with in Hanover Township, Northampton County.
We saw it firsthand on Wednesday when a home on Oakside Court went up in flames.
The Chief of Hanover Township's Volunteer Fire Department calls the area the "3rd zone," meaning there aren't working fire hydrants. 15 hydrants south of Route 22 are not working, as they are low flow.
He had to use GPS to track how far neighboring departments are, because when he gets called to a fire, five tanker trucks full of water get dispatched too from area departments.
Firefighters say it's been like this for at least six months.
"They didn't come to the hydrant everyone knows it's broken down," said Hanover Township resident Gloria Lichty.
One of those hydrants is in Lichty's front yard.
The township says many of the hydrants in the section south of Route 22 are owned and run by Community Utilities of PA. The hydrants are not working, a point Township Manager Jay Finnigan referenced during Wednesday's fire.
"It's an old system that is independently owned," he said.
The township says maintenance work is being done but we wanted to know why it's taking so long. In an email the company said they would answer our questions as to why the system update is taking as long as it is. At this time, those questions have not been answered.
But South Whitehall Township, which owns nearly 650 fire hydrants and the pipes underneath them, says systems are all the same and at least within the past three years, the longest time one of theirs has been offline is 72 hours.
"It's very important to have a working fire hydrant," said South Whitehall Township Fire Commissioner Chris Kiskeravage.
Kiskeravage says crews can work and do work without them but it's just something else to be concerned about when trying to save a house, building, or a life.
"When you are bringing water in by trucks it absolutely has a bigger impact in how you are fighting your fire," he said.
Hanover Township's Fire Chief says they can still adequately fight a fire but admits working hydrants make it easier.
We also asked the township if this is something they are concerned about but have yet to receive a reply.