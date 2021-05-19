EASTON, Pa. - Investigators say a DNA match helped lead to charges in a 2020 sex assault case near Lehigh University.
Clement Swaby, who was charged in March in an armed intruder and assault incident near Lafayette College, is now facing rape charges in a sex assault near Lehigh University in May 2020, announced Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck during a news conference Wednesday.
Houck said DNA collected from Swaby after his arrest in the Easton case was a match with DNA collected from the scene after the attack on May 19, 2020 in Bethlehem.
In that case, a woman awoke to a man, now identified as Swaby, outside of her bedroom in her Hillside Avenue apartment. The man threatened her with a large knife, sexually assaulted her, then fled with her cell phone, Houck said.
Charges of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, and more were filed in Bethlehem Wednesday, Houck said.
Swaby was already facing charges of robbery and attempted sexual assault in a March 5 incident on McCartney Street near Lafayette College. Authorities say he entered an apartment early in the morning, threatened two young women in their bedroom and demanded they perform sex acts on each other.
Swaby is also a person of interest in other cases, including a sexual assault in Florida in 2016. DNA from the Florida assault had previously matched with DNA from the Lehigh rape case. The DNA from the Lehigh incident is now known to match to Swaby, Houck said.
An armed intrusion near Lafayette two weeks before the March 5 incident is also under investigation.