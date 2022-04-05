EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette College students are getting creative to raise money for the people of Ukraine.
A Lafayette printmaking class is using art for activism. The students each crafted a design for shirts and posters and voted Alexandra Kasparian's as the winner.
"My idea behind this was, you know, everyone's eyes are on Ukraine," said Kasparian, a senior at Lafayette College. "We're all watching what's going on, and we're all trying to, like help in whatever way we can and kind of radiate our warmth onto Ukraine and our support."
The design is in the shape of an eye.
"There's also this yellow coming out," said Kasparian. "That's, I think, like, reminiscent of like the sun and that warmth coming out to them, with a dove in the middle as a symbol for peace."
Students are working to organize one or more events to sell the shirts and posters. They're hoping to fundraise over the next couple of weeks.
"There's a lot of different groups on campus that obviously care about this issue," said Evangeline Coffinas, a junior at Lafayette College. "So, it's really just been a matter of reaching out to people, like history professors and their classes and different student organizations, to try and get as many people involved as possible."
The class is putting a lot of thought into who exactly it's donating the money to.
"Who are we supporting? Why are we supporting this group? Who really needs help, and who is not being helped?" asked art professor Pedro Barbeito, who is the Experimental Printmaking Institute Director at Lafayette College.
"There's multiple organizations that we're looking at," said Alexis Ruiz, a senior at Lafayette College. "More dedicated to marginalized communities, like the LGBTQ community. There's also other ones that are particularly for Black people and Black women and Black children."
The goals are to make a difference overseas and on campus, by prompting productive discussions.
"There's an element of like engagement and discourse," said Coffinas.
"It's our responsibility to kind of help and support the future, or the world that we're going to be moving into," said Kasparian.