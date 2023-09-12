Lafayette College has purchased the Lafayette Inn for $2.7 million, according to Northampton County property records.

The college said in May that it had agreed to buy the 18-room inn, which is a little over a block from the Easton school's campus. The sale was effective Sept. 1. In 2021, the College Hill property was sold for $1.95 million, according to county records.

Lafayette said earlier that it would continue to operate the property as an inn. The school will also make renovations at the property, which covers three quarters of an acre at 525 W. Monroe St.

The building at the intersection of West Monroe and Cattell streets was constructed in 1895, making it 128 years old.

The Lafayette Inn's website describes the building as a Georgian mansion that sits on land that was once the Wagner Farm. George Elder, superintendent of Ingersoll Rand Co., lived in the house, the site says. The building was converted into apartments after the Great Depression of 1929.

In 1958, the Pi Lambda Phi fraternity bought the building. "The Lam," as the fraternity was known, was a hub of off-campus activity and provided a meal plan for its members and other students. Membership at Pi Lambda Phi declined in the 1970s and the fraternity closed in the early 1980s.

The building was vacant until 1986, when an investor group purchased it and opened it as an inn.

Paul and Laura Di Liello ran the Lafayette Inn for 16 years before selling in 2021.