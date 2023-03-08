EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette College is buzzing. The men's basketball team takes on Colgate Wednesday night in the Patriot League Championship. The winner gets a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

The game is at Colgate, but you could feel the school spirit and pride as you walked around campus in Easton.

There is a free watch party for students and community members at 7 p.m. in the Marlo Room in the Farinon College Center.

"We've got half a dozen coach buses headed up to the middle of New York on a weekday, so I think that that speaks for itself," said Jacob Greenberg, a Lafayette College student.

Hundreds of Lafayette students and fans loaded up on buses Wednesday afternoon to make their way to Colgate.

"To see us win the championship," said Chas Snyder, a Lafayette College alumnus and 30-year season ticket holder. "The atmosphere is fantastic."

"I'm a basketball nut," said Doug Grant, a Lafayette College fan. "I think it's going to be a close game. I think they'll do well."

"We have to see the Leopards win this game," said Nicholas Chiappinelli, a Lafayette College student. "We hope Leo plays the best he can."

"It's been really cool to see everybody rally behind them," said Andrew Gershon, a Lafayette College student.

Some students are close to the players.

"These kids are like my brothers," said Jason Solano, a Lafayette College student. "Just seeing all the adversity they went through and just seeing how they overachieved, projected to finish last and just go all the way to the championship, one of the last teams standing, it's quite remarkable. I'm super proud of them."

"I'm really excited to watch the game today," said India Ralph, a Lafayette College student. "Great friends of ours. We're the field hockey team, so good to watch other sports and back up the boys today."

The signs are bound to bring smiles.

"It says "brushing my teeth with Crest tonight" because obviously they're playing Colgate and we don't like Colgate that much, so we're going to change it to Crest," Ralph said about her sign.

"We've looked really good the last couple weeks," said Snyder. "So, I think we have a good chance. We just have to play our best."

"They're super locked in. They know what's at stake," said Solano. "If they win, they would have the most losses in NCAA history in terms of making the tournament, so for them to do that, make history tonight. It would be pretty special to see."

The game starts at 7:30 p.m.