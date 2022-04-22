Friday is Earth Day, and Lafayette College celebrated by educating others about sustainability.
Earth Fest was held Friday at the college's campus in Easton.
The festival included a pop-up thrift shop and a zero-waste refill truck so folks could replenish their soap and shampoo.
There was even a bicycle-powered smoothie-maker.
About 40 school clubs and community organizations participated in the event.
"It's super important for us to invite the campus community. I mean we're all a part of how we interact with the Earth and we also push each other in those efforts," said Samantha Smith, Lafayette College's Sustainability Outreach and Engagement Manager.
Smith said Lafayette's goal is to be carbon neutral by 2035.