NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. -- Campus restrictions have tightened at Lafayette College as seven additional students have tested positive for COVID-19. 

In a statement released to students and staff, college officials have decided to close several buildings on campus, suspend eat-in dining and all athletic activities effective 5:00 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. 

According to the statement, the library and recreation center are two of the buildings that will be closed.

Students will need to access library materials and resources online, as well as order their meals to-go. 

Officials say, the seven students who have tested positive are currently in isolation housing. 

Additional cleaning of high-use areas will be undertaken by facilities staff over the coming days. 

Director of Health services Dr. Jeffrey Goldstein also announced that starting next week the school will be testing all students approved to learn on campus.

The results of that testing will determine when facilities can reopen. 

