EASTON, Pa. - A historic bed and breakfast on College Hill in Easton is getting a familiar new owner.

Lafayette College will take over ownership of the Lafayette Inn, a historic inn a few blocks from campus on College Hill, the school said Thursday.

The 18-room inn at 525 W. Monroe Street was listed for sale earlier this year for $2.7 million, according to an ad from Berkshire Hathaway Paul Ford Realtors.

Lafayette College did not disclose a final price, but said the sale is expected to close the end of August.

So what does that mean for the inn's future? The school said it plans to continue operating the property as an inn, and will continue to take reservations up to and through the change in ownership.

The college also expects to make renovations and upgrades over time to the building, which was built in 1895. It was renovated into an inn in the 1980s.