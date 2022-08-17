EASTON, Pa. - College football season is right around the corner, and the team at Lafayette College recognizes how much it relies on the support of the community.

"We want to reengage with the community and give them fun on Saturdays," said John Troxell, head coach of the college's football team.

That's why some of the players dedicated Wednesday to being out in the community and surprising them with free tickets to the season opener.

"They really are a great organization and great institution," said Easton Mayor Sal Panto. "I'm really happy they are here."

"We get a lot of Lafayette students," said Kristine Islas, the general manager of the Mesa Modern Mexican restaurant in Easton. "We enjoy their company."

Nahjee Adams is one of the players on the team, and happens to be from Easton.

"I'm homegrown, I'm from Easton," Adams said. "It is full circle."

He says he knows how important it is to give back to the area that supports him on and off the field.

"It was nice to come out with my teammates, my coach to lift up the high spirits for the city and get them excited for the season," Adams said.

And judging by the community's reaction, it's going to be a strong season for the Lafayette Leopards.

The tickets that were handed out are for September 3 against Sacred Heart University at Fisher Stadium.