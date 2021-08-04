EASTON, Pa. – Plans for a new garage behind Lafayette College's Markle Hall have been approved for land development use.
On Wednesday, the Easton Planning Commission unanimously approved land development plans for the construction of a new Markle Hall garage.
The proposal calls for the construction of a new three-story 63,250-square-foot parking garage with 577 parking spaces behind Markle Hall. The new parking garage would replace the existing two-story garage with 320 parking spaces.
Part of the construction plans also call for temporary parking to be put in place while construction is underway.
The commission also unanimously granted a special exception use variance to the college for a temporary parking lot on campus until the Markle garage is completed.
Under that plan, the temporary gravel parking lot will have 92 parking spaces along Clinton Terrace, and McCartney, Marquis, and March streets.
Officials for the college said they hope to demolish the current parking lot by the end of the year with completion of the new one by the fall 2022 semester.