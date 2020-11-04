EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Planning Commission gave Lafayette College the green light to proceed with its Phase 2 project.
On Wednesday, commissioners unanimously approved 4-0, on final condition, the land development of 16 parcels along McCartney Street. Commissioners Robert Sun, Bill Carr and Jaime Kulick were not present for the virtual meeting.
The approval comes after commissioners attempted, in August, to include a condition that would have required that the college provide a timeline for demolition in a portion of the project. The college argued that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it had not made a final decision on when Phase 2 would begin.
The college subsequently won an appeal with the Easton City Council in September which deleted some wording placed by the commission in a portion of the preliminary conditional land development application.
Plans call for a 16-parcel lot consolidation and the construction of a building on the parcel. The four-story building would include a health center, counseling center and 69 student housing units.
Commissioner Ken Green asked if school officials had some sort of update on a timeline for the project since the last meeting in August.
“We don’t have anything more specific then what we had before in terms of timing,” said Roger Demareski, Lafayette College’s vice president for finance and administration.
The commission also unanimously approved the lot consolidation of two parcels located at 228 Cattell Street and 5 High Street. The college will consolidate the parcels and create a 13,845-square-foot park. The park is also part of the college’s Phase 2 plan.
Commissioners also unanimously approved a third application submitted by Lafayette College for the Portlock Black Cultural Center. The plan would relocate the historic home which is currently located at 517 Clinton Terrace onto a new consolidated lot at 41 McCartney Street. Plans also call for a wrap-around porch, small addition and interior upgrades.