EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette College in Easton says a campus lockdown was lifted Friday evening.

The campus had gone on lockdown after a report of shots fired in the area.

There were reports of shots fired near Pearl Street, according to a Twitter post from the college's department of public safety.

The Easton Police Department believes the person who fired the shots fled away from campus, and an investigation continues, the college's department of public safety said.

Lockdown Lifted :: EPD believes suspect fled away from campus. Investigation continuing. — LafCol Public Safety (@LafayetteDPS) February 25, 2023

The college said the person who may have fired the shots was wearing a red sweatshirt. The department of public safety said Easton Police are searching along the Delaware River for the person who may have fired the shots.

69 News has reached out to Easton Police for more information.