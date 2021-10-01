EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette College celebrated the installation of its 18th president Friday.
The inauguration of Nicole Hurd took place Friday afternoon at the Quad.
The ceremony included an academic procession with representatives from more than 40 colleges, universities, and associations.
Hurd said in the first year of her presidency she plans to learn and listen from the campus community including the students, faculty, staff, and alumni.
"Lafayette, our journey together is just beginning, but we stand on the shoulders of those who came before us and now we bravely and boldly must come together and forge a new path," Hurd said.
Hurd said her vision is simply to see students thrive.