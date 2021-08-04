EASTON, Pa. - It was quite the sight in Easton on Wednesday.
Lafayette College is saving a historic, stone house by literally moving it down the street.
The process got started at 8 a.m. on Clinton Terrace, and by noon, the house on wheels was already across the street.
The school needs the space where the house was initially built for its expansion project.
Neighbors and Lafayette students, staff and alumni were out all morning watching the house get moved to McCartney Street.
The building was designed in the early 1900s by architect William March Michler. He was an Easton native and Lafayette grad behind several buildings on campus and around College Hill.
The move is all about embracing the school's history and future.
The home was being used as student housing, but is now going to be a larger Portlock Black Cultural Center. That center has been around for a few decades, but has moved around a couple of times since being created.
One professor has dedicated his 40 years at the college to making sure Black students have a welcoming place to go on campus.
